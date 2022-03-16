WWE Superstars Make Out In Crazy PDA Battle

Forget body slams and full nelsons -- WWE's Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis fought Persia Pirotta and Duke Hudson by trying to out-makeout each other ... and coincidentally, wrestling interest is through the roof.

The wild moment went down on WWE NXT on Tuesday ... as Indi and Persia were duking it out in a singles match, and Hudson showed up to cheer on his lady.

Of course, Dexter couldn't miss the big match either ... popping up to cheer on his lady.

Hartwell ended up winning the match over Pirotta ... but the real competition came when both couples decided to brawl each other in a wild bloodbath for the ages.

Just kidding -- the two couples decided to see who could suck face the best.

The scene is bonkers -- the couples try to one-up each other with the PDA ... and Indi even rips Dexter's shirt off to make it pretty PG-13.

Eventually, both couples are laying on the canvas and playing tonsil hockey ... with Dexter even giving a thumb's up to the crowd as it happens.

While the whole interaction was shocking, Indi teased going even further in the ring with Dexter on Twitter after the match ... hinting at wanting to recreate Edge's famous "Live Sex" celebration with Lita from Monday Night Raw in 2006.