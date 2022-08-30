Fans At Blue Jays Game Busted For Allegedly Having Sex

Baseball is continuing to make spectators outrageously horny -- 'cause ANOTHER couple has been busted for engaging in an alleged sex act inside a stadium ... this time, at a Toronto Blue Jays game.

As we previously reported, one fan was allegedly caught giving what appeared to be oral sex to a fan at an Oakland A's game last week ... which resulted in a police investigation.

The action seemingly made its way up North at the Rogers Centre for the Jays' matchup against the Chicago Cubs on Monday ... when two fans decided to say "screw the game -- let's (allegedly) screw instead!!"

The amorous duo is said to have been escorted out of the game, but police say no charges were laid.



📹Dimitri Karakostas pic.twitter.com/AyoQKedSrY — blogTO (@blogTO) August 30, 2022 @blogTO

Censored vid posted by Blog TO shows a woman straddling a man in the top row of the 500s level ... and the outlet claims everything is on display in the unedited version.

Another clip shows the couple being escorted away from the area ... and they were most likely escorted out of the stadium.

We reached out to law enforcement earlier Tuesday ... and were told there was no information about it. We've reached back out now that the video of the alleged act has made its way to social media.