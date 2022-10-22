Adam Sandler's Daughters Making $65K For 'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah'

Adam Sandler's daughters are starring in a new movie about a bat mitzvah ... and they're taking home a paycheck big enough to make most bat mitzvah gifts seem, well, lesser.

Sadie and Sunny Sandler scored roles alongside their famous father in Netflix's "You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah" ... and their minor's contracts lay out their compensation.

According to the contracts, filed with the court and obtained by TMZ, Adam's teenage daughters are each earning $65,000 for the flick ... and they're gonna be paid in weekly installments during filming.

Adam's got to be loving it ... because it's almost like an allowance for his kids.

The Netflix feature film is putting Fiona Rosenbloom’s beloved coming-of-age novel on the big screen ... and Sunny is playing Stacy Friedman to Sadie's Ronnie Friedman.

Sadie and Sunny's contracts also call for them to get first-class accommodations if they have to film more than 50 miles from home, including swanky hotel rooms, business class plane tickets and car service, plus a $60 per diem and their own trailer on the movie lot.

Adam's daughters could be in for a bigger payday down the line ... there's a follow-up book in the series, and if Netflix makes a sequel the girls are each set to earn $162,500.