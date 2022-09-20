Adam Sandler Using Cane While Recovering from Hip Surgery

Adam Sandler's been walking around with a cane, and while it might look kinda swaggy, it's not for show -- it's part of his recovery from going under the knife a few weeks back.

We got photos of Adam out this past weekend in L.A.'s Pacific Palisades neighborhood with the cane in his right hand for support ... while he shopped with his wife, Jackie.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Adam's been using the cane because of a recent hip surgery he had around Labor Day.

We're told this wasn't due to a sudden injury, or any medical emergency -- Adam specifically scheduled the surgery to land between projects. Fans can rest easy ... we're told the Sandman will be all healed and ready to go for his upcoming comedy tour, which begins in late October.

Adam had been seen walking around town with a cane for a few weeks, but he hadn't said anything about why he needed it.

Our sources say the surgery was a success, and Adam -- who famously loves his pickup basketball games -- is already looking forward to getting on a court in the near future.