Phillies Fan Shotguns Beer On Light Pole To Celebrate NLCS Win

Phillies fans were phull of beer phollowing their big win over the Padres on Sunday ... with one of them enjoying the suds straight from near the top of a light pole!!!

The wild chugging celebration went down in the streets of Philadelphia ... after the home team punched its ticket to the World Series with a 4-3 victory over San Diego.

An update from the scene here. This dude is shotgunning beers thrown up from the cheering crowd below. #philly https://t.co/BHGOOQ1rUT pic.twitter.com/TZ0KHM6BsN — Heather Khalifa (@khalifaheather) October 24, 2022 @khalifaheather

You can see in video from the roadways that the crowd was going crazy enjoying its first trip to the big games since 2009 ... especially after one fan climbed a light pole to shotgun a beer.

The dude held on for his life with one arm ... while suckin' down the booze with the other.

The famous Philly Elmo also popped up on Broad Street with the drumline ... getting the crowd even more fired up.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata -- who was enjoying a bye this week -- stopped by to join in on the fun too!