Astros Celebrate ALCS Sweep Over Yankees With Booze And Brooms
10/24/2022 6:51 AM PT
The Houston Astros embarrassed the New York Yankees ... and then they danced all over their graves -- bustin' out the brooms AND the booze for an epic locker room celebration.
The party all went down on Sunday night in New York ... after the 'Stros clinched the American League Championship Series, 4-0, with a 6-5 win over the Pinstripes.
Houston's players stayed on the field after the final out to receive their trophy at a ceremony in the middle of the Yankee Stadium diamond ... but then they hit the showers -- and turned up.
There are brooms pic.twitter.com/33qvjTOjMM— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) October 24, 2022 @Chandler_Rome
The guys grabbed brooms to signify their sweep over Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton ... and grooved to music with champagne well into Monday morning.
Everyone in the locker room got rowdy -- including 73-year-old Dusty Baker, who was spotted holding a bottle in one hand and the ALCS trophy in the other.
We're sure the hangover sucks today ... but the Astros have a few days to shake it off before the World Series begins -- Game 1 against the Phillies kicks off on Friday night in Texas.