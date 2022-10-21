Astros Fan Arrested For Running On Field, Hugging Jose Altuve During ALCS Game

A Houston Astros fan ran onto the field during the team's playoff game against the Yankees on Thursday night and hugged Jose Altuve ... and TMZ Sports has learned he was ultimately arrested over the stunt.

The man hopped Minute Maid Park railing during the ninth inning of Game 2 of the ALCS ... and quickly made a beeline for Houston's biggest star.

The guy -- later ID'ed as 27-year-old Jose Alvarado -- dodged security long enough to actually get to Altuve ... and then he planted a big hug on the Astros second baseman.

Altuve surprisingly didn't seem bothered by the interaction, stayed calm, and hugged the fan back. He even appeared to be down to take a selfie with the guy right in the middle of the outfield grass.

Eventually, however, security came in to break the scene up -- with six guards wrestling him to the ground.

A fan ran on the field, looks like trying to get a selfie with Jose Altuve.



Astros security has him in hand. pic.twitter.com/bCQQmtQQHU — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) October 21, 2022 @AriA1exander

A spokesperson for the Houston Police Dept. tells us Alvarado was taken into custody and booked on a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge.

Jail records show he's still behind bars.

In the ninth a fan ran on the field to get up a close&personal with Jose Altuve before being handcuffed & led off: “He keeps saying we need to win..I said we will.We were about to take a selfie but then security got their & did their job-I was going to. It was a little too late” pic.twitter.com/gfwsh6BNPo — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 21, 2022 @MarkBermanFox26

Altuve said after the game he wasn't concerned the fan had bad intentions when he saw the man's Astros jersey.

"He just said, 'We need to win -- I spent all my money on the ticket,'" Altuve said of the incident. "And I was trying to tell him that, 'Yes, we're trying to win.' We were about to take a selfie, but then security guys got there and did their job."