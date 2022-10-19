Alabama's Jermaine Burton Allegedly Smacked Woman In Head After Tenn. Loss

Play video content Tik Tok/@emilyisaacs

Alabama WR Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee football fan in the head following the Crimson Tide's upset loss on Saturday ... and the incident was captured on video.

The clip, posted by Emily Isaacs on TikTok, appears to show Burton hitting the fan as she walked by him after the game. Isaacs says she's the woman in the video.

"Jermaine Burton smacking me in the head while walking past him after their loss Saturday. 👍," the TikToker wrote in the caption.

Another fan claims they had a similar incident with Burton after the game. A fan posted video online, and it appears JB took a swipe at him, too.

Burton -- who transferred from Georgia in January 2022 -- had 2 catches for 49 yards in the loss.

Of course, to describe the aftermath of the game as hectic would be an understatement. It was the first time Tennessee beat Bama in 16 seasons. Tenn fans even ripped the goalpost down from Neyland Stadium and threw it in a nearby river.

So, yeah ... insanity. The University of Tennessee was even fined $100K for allowing their fans on the football field.

jermaine burton punching a tennessee fan after the bama loss pic.twitter.com/TQVDj8c5V0 — cam (@tbltroll) October 17, 2022 @tbltroll