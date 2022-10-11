'MNF' Field Invader Suffered Concussion From Bobby Wagner Tackle, Cops Say

The man who was leveled by Bobby Wagner after running on to the field during "Monday Night Football" last week suffered a concussion from the tackle ... this according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports.

The Santa Clara Police Dept. says Alexander Taylor came to cops at around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 4 -- nearly 24 hours after he was hit by Wagner during the Rams vs. 49ers game at Levi's Stadium.

He told them, according to the report, that he sustained multiple injuries after the Los Angeles linebacker drove his helmet and shoulder into him as he was streaking across the field with a smoke bomb.

"Mr. Taylor had a headache," cops said in the report, "a concussion without loss of consciousness, and a burn on his inner right bicep."

It's unclear if the burn was caused by his own smoke device. Cops say they are still investigating the incident.

As we reported, animal rights org. Direct Action Everywhere said Taylor -- along with a woman -- ran onto the field during the second quarter of the game to raise awareness for a trial involving the alleged theft of pigs from a factory farm.

A spokesperson for the group said Taylor -- who was cited over the field invasion -- filed the report because he believes a "blatant assault" took place.

Wagner said last week he took down the fan for safety reasons.

