Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Rams' Bobby Wagner Flattens Smoke-Bomb-Toting Field Invader During 'MNF'

Rams' Bobby Wagner Destroys Smoke-Bomb-Toting Field Invader ... During 'MNF'

10/4/2022 6:29 AM PT
bobby wagner, Rams smoke bomb
Shutterstock Premier

Rams star Bobby Wagner gave security guards a hell of an assist during "Monday Night Football" ... knocking the snot out of a fan who had invaded the field with a smoke bomb in the middle of the game.

The wild scene happened just before halftime of L.A.'s loss to the Niners in Northern California ... when a protester hopped over Levi's Stadium railing and began running wild on the turf.

The man -- holding a smoke bomb that filled the air with pink fumes -- managed to evade stadium staffers for several moments ... until he made his way over to the Rams' sideline.

BOBBLED BY BOBBY
Courtesy of NFL

That's where Wagner buried his shoulder straight into the dude's chest -- leveling him to the grass. Security guards were then able to pile on the guy ... and he was removed without further incident.

The Manning brothers -- Peyton and Eli -- found the whole situation pretty funny while they were in the middle of broadcasting the action ... but Wagner said afterward he had legit concerns that the fan had nefarious intentions.

"We don't know what they're carrying in their pockets," the 32-year-old told media members.

LENDING A HAND
Los Angeles Rams

"That's just keeping it safe," he added. "You don't know what that fan got or what they're doing."

Animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere took credit for the scene after the game ... explaining the man, and another protester who had been taken down before reaching the pitch, had hit the field in order to raise awareness for a trial involving the alleged theft of pigs from a factory farm.

The org. said the protesters were cited by police and ultimately released from custody. It added that the man who was tackled by Wagner suffered a burn on his arm.

9/9/22
STEALING THE SHOW
Twitter/@EmmanuelAcho

This is not the first time members of the org. have disrupted a football game -- earlier this year, two people wielding the same smoke bombs interrupted the Rams vs. Bills game on the NFL's opening night.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later