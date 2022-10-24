Pugsley Addams In The 'Addams Family' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Jimmy Workman was just 11 years old when he was cast as Pugsley Addams -- the oldest Addams child who isn't necessarily the sharpest tool in the shed -- in the fantasy/comedy film "The Addams Family" back in 1991.

Jimmy shared the big screen with Anjelica Huston as the positive mother who sees the best in everyone, Morticia Addams and Raul Julia as the father and patriarch who loves a good sword fight Gomez Addams.