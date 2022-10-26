TikTok Star QCP Arrested for Felony, Allegedly Drove Stolen U-Haul

TikTok star QCP, famous for his viral food tutorials, says he was just trying to help a friend move but ended up getting booked for a felony ... 'cause cops say he was cruising in a stolen rental van.

LAPD sources tell TMZ ... QCP was arrested for felony possession of a stolen vehicle. We're told cops pulled him over back on September 9 after officers ran the plates of the U-Haul he was driving and discovered it had been reported stolen.

Our sources say QCP told police he borrowed the van from a friend ... but cops say U-Haul had reported the vehicle as stolen because someone rented it, never returned it and then ghosted the company!

QCP was arrested, booked and released from custody on $25,000 bail. So far he has not been charged, at least not yet. It's unlikely he will be, though, since he was not the one who rented the U-Haul ... and has no history of driving stolen cars.

qcp got arrested right before vegas, THIS IS GONNA BE A TRIP 🔥 #freeqcp — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) September 10, 2022 @BryceHall