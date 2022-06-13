Bryce Hall's Car Wrecked By Drunk Driver, Cops Say

Bryce Hall is lucky to be standing after an alleged drunk driver plowed into his Tesla, totaling the vehicle.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the suspect who ran into Hall blew more than double the legal limit and was arrested for DUI Sunday night in WeHo after his SUV crashed into Bryce's Tesla.

We're told no one was seriously injured, but some were complaining about aches and pains after the crash.

Play video content BACKGRID

Cops say the TikTok star's Tesla had its airbags deployed and ended up getting towed away ... he was pretty shaken up, telling those around him he wasn't getting the answers he wanted.

Play video content 12/20/21 TMZ.com

As we reported, Bryce had an incident last December with a man named Joshua Shakill who was arrested on suspicion of burglary ... the guy broke into his West Hollywood home while Bryce was there.