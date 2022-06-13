Bryce Hall's Car Wrecked By Drunk Driver, Cops Say
Bryce Hall Tesla Wrecked by Drunk Driver, Cops Say
6/13/2022 11:28 AM PT
Bryce Hall is lucky to be standing after an alleged drunk driver plowed into his Tesla, totaling the vehicle.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the suspect who ran into Hall blew more than double the legal limit and was arrested for DUI Sunday night in WeHo after his SUV crashed into Bryce's Tesla.
We're told no one was seriously injured, but some were complaining about aches and pains after the crash.
Cops say the TikTok star's Tesla had its airbags deployed and ended up getting towed away ... he was pretty shaken up, telling those around him he wasn't getting the answers he wanted.
As we reported, Bryce had an incident last December with a man named Joshua Shakill who was arrested on suspicion of burglary ... the guy broke into his West Hollywood home while Bryce was there.
Bryce -- who fought against Austin McBroom in a boxing match in June 2021 -- accused the man of having followed or approached him before ... though it's not clear why he continues to allegedly follow him. Bryce and another man kept him detained in his driveway until cops arrived.