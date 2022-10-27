Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kanye West's Donda Academy Opens Again Just Hours After Announcing Shut Down

Kanye West Just Kidding ... Donda Academy is Back!!!

10/27/2022 9:35 AM PT
In a bizarre twist, Kanye West's Donda Academy has opened it's doors again -- only hours after announcing the school had closed -- and this time it's back "with a vengeance."

Parents and students of Donda received an email -- obtained by TMZ -- around midnight Wednesday reading, "Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!"

dear parent donda

The email continues, "The children of Donda are going to change the world. Apologies for the late email! See you bright and early!"

This, of course, must've come as a surprise considering it was about 4 hours earlier when an email was sent to Donda students announcing a shutdown. That email read, "At the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately ... THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW."

At this point, it's unclear if it was Kanye who changed his mind -- or if parents of the students are taking it upon themselves to educate the kids -- but it's certainly messy.

In his return to Instagram Wednesday night, Kanye wrote about Donda, saying, "My school is being shut down."

