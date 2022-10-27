Kanye West's Donda Academy Opens Again Just Hours After Announcing Shut Down

In a bizarre twist, Kanye West's Donda Academy has opened it's doors again -- only hours after announcing the school had closed -- and this time it's back "with a vengeance."

Parents and students of Donda received an email -- obtained by TMZ -- around midnight Wednesday reading, "Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!"

The email continues, "The children of Donda are going to change the world. Apologies for the late email! See you bright and early!"

This, of course, must've come as a surprise considering it was about 4 hours earlier when an email was sent to Donda students announcing a shutdown. That email read, "At the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately ... THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW."

At this point, it's unclear if it was Kanye who changed his mind -- or if parents of the students are taking it upon themselves to educate the kids -- but it's certainly messy.