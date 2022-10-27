'The Crown' Filming Princess Diana Crash Scene Near Actual Paris Location

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'The Crown' Filming Princess Diana's Crash Scene ... Shooting in the Paris Tunnel

10/27/2022 1:13 PM PT
'The Crown' Filming Princess Diana Crash Scene
Backgrid

Netflix's "The Crown" is currently filming its latest season, and it looks like Princess Diana's fatal car crash will be front and center ... because the show's recreating that tragic moment.

Production was underway Thursday in Paris, and rather eerily, they're shooting right around the Pont de l'Alma tunnel ... the fateful location where Diana's driver crashed in 1997 while being tailed by paparazzi.

RECREATING THE TRAGEDY
SplashNews.com

It looks like the production is retracing the actual route and the scene as it really happened -- they have photographers on motorcycles surrounding the Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Getty

As you know, the 36-year-old's death shocked the world ... her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver were also killed in the devastating crash.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana
Backgrid

FYI -- fans of the show know Diana, currently played by Elizabeth Debicki, was first featured in the show's 4th season, and there was a TON of fan excitement surrounding her introduction to the royal plot.

Getty

It's unclear if Diana's death will become the main focus of the upcoming season, but it looks like producers and the director are aiming to recreate the event as accurately as possible.

