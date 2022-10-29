Casamigos Halloween Draws Insane Number of Celebrities in Costumes

Casamigos has put COVID in its rearview ... throwing the first Halloween party since the pandemic, and tons of celebs showed up to celebrate.

Play video content

The bash went down Friday night in Bev Hills ... and it's a re-start of what has become the best Halloween party in Hollywood.

Apparently, guests missed Bill Maher's editorial, because all the costumes were safe -- between the lines. Among the getups -- Yellowstone, Barbie and Ken, Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm, Mister Rogers, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook, flappers ... super safe stuff.

The backdrop for the soiree was pretty amazing ... an LED-panneled tunnel with a mirrored ceiling, entering what the hosts called "the Casamigos Metaverse."