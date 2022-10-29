Casamigos Halloween Draws Insane Number of Celebrities in Costumes
Casamigos Halloween Party Celebs Flood the Joint in Costumes!!! Mister Rogers, No Dahmers
10/29/2022 6:29 AM PT
Casamigos has put COVID in its rearview ... throwing the first Halloween party since the pandemic, and tons of celebs showed up to celebrate.
Let's start with the guest list, which is pretty insane ... hosts Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, of course, Rebel Wilson, Henry Goulding, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Trevor Noah, Wiz Khalifa, Tyga, Paris Hilton, Jasmine Tookes, Chrishell Stause, G Flip, Molly Simms, Taylor Lautner, Derek Hough, David Spade, Richard Kind, Ryan Eggold, Megan Fox, MGK, Josh Duhamel, Keegan Michael-Key, Chord Overstreet, Corey Gamble, Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Brian Grazer, John McEnroe, Patty Smyth, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Rachel Zoe, Ryan Phillippe ... and that's just partial!
The bash went down Friday night in Bev Hills ... and it's a re-start of what has become the best Halloween party in Hollywood.
Apparently, guests missed Bill Maher's editorial, because all the costumes were safe -- between the lines. Among the getups -- Yellowstone, Barbie and Ken, Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm, Mister Rogers, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook, flappers ... super safe stuff.
The backdrop for the soiree was pretty amazing ... an LED-panneled tunnel with a mirrored ceiling, entering what the hosts called "the Casamigos Metaverse."
And yes, lots of tequila!!!