Luke Bryan Trots Out Gov. DeSantis at Florida Concert, Twitter Loses It

Luke Bryan brought out Governor Ron DeSantis as a special guest during one of his concerts this week ... and it doesn't look like the internet is very happy about it.

The country singer was performing Friday in Jacksonville, FL, and at one point in the show ... he brought out RDS to join him onstage, this after announcing they were gonna be raising money that night for relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis just walked out on stage at Luke Bryan. It’s deafening in here. pic.twitter.com/WHelgPCxM1 — Bonnie Upright, APR (@bonnieupright) October 29, 2022 @bonnieupright

The Gov. comes out to some pretty strong applause and begins throwing hats into the crowd ... and, eventually, Luke embraces him when they finally come face to face.

One Twitter user -- who seems to have shot this video -- wrote ... "DeSantis just walked out on stage at Luke Bryan. It’s deafening in here." Her clip has now gone viral with retweets and quote tweets, with A LOT of people expressing their disapproval over DeSantis' cameo.

The reactions speak for themselves ... folks are saying that LB is "off the playlist" now because of his perceived politics -- when, in reality, all he did was say he wanted to contribute to fundraising efforts in the state to help people still struggling to recover.

The fact he yukked it up with DeSantis, though, seems to be shocking some Twitter users. Luke's considered a pretty likeable, mainstream celeb (he's a current judge on 'American Idol') -- and the notion of him welcoming DeSantis with open arms is apparently ... jarring.