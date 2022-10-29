October 2022 Hot Shots ... Scary-Good Looks!

October 2022 Hot Shots ... Scary Good-Looking!
10/29/2022 12:35 AM PT
This Shocktober the celebs have been giving you tricks and treats by handing out some scary-hot selfies and sexy Halloween costumes guaranteed to have you falling all over these social media shots.
Kylie Jenner and Tana Mongeau were far from being
haunt hot messes with a sneak peek into some sexy costumes ... and Jason Momoa brought his wicked good looks to IG while being covered in faux blood to get your heart racing.
Don't be a scaredy cats ... check out our gallery of this month's fab-boo-lous celebs who kept it hot with a sweet taste of what's to come this Halloween!