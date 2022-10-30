Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Celebrities Celebrate Halloween in Sexy But Safe Costumes

Halloween 2022 Celebs Celebrate in Sexy But Safe Costumes!!!

10/30/2022 6:47 AM PT
Celebs Celebrate Halloween
Launch Gallery
Celebs Celebrate Halloween Launch Gallery
Backgrid

It's really the first real post-COVID Halloween party night, and celebs were out in force!!!

Kim Kardashian and Lala Anthony hit up Karrueche and Lenny S.'s soiree, along with Diddy and Kelly Rowland. Kim was Mystique from the "X-Men" flicks, covered in skin-tight blue latex.

Vas Morgan's party drew tons of celebs, including Paris Hilton, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Winnie Harlow, Ashley Benson and Caylee Cowan, Jared Leto, Shawn Mendes and Rebel Wilson.

biebers
Backgrid

Paris, who testified in Congress this year, kept her fed on by dressing as a sexy FBI agent.

MGK and Megan Fox
Backgrid

And check out Megan and MGK ... she wore a bondage-type bra with a chain leash around her neck, and MGK held the leash as they mingled!

Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch
Backgrid

Pretty much everyone was between the lines ... not a Dahmer in sight, or anyone else controversial for that matter ... something that displeases folks like Bill Maher, who grouses Halloween censorship is anathema to the holiday.

Casamigos Halloween Party 2022
Launch Gallery
Casamigos Halloween Party 2022 Launch Gallery
Getty

Saturday night's parties follow the epic Casamigos bash Friday night, which drew just about every celeb under the sun!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later