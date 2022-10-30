Celebrities Celebrate Halloween in Sexy But Safe Costumes

It's really the first real post-COVID Halloween party night, and celebs were out in force!!!

Kim Kardashian and Lala Anthony hit up Karrueche and Lenny S.'s soiree, along with Diddy and Kelly Rowland. Kim was Mystique from the "X-Men" flicks, covered in skin-tight blue latex.

Vas Morgan's party drew tons of celebs, including Paris Hilton, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Winnie Harlow, Ashley Benson and Caylee Cowan, Jared Leto, Shawn Mendes and Rebel Wilson.

Paris, who testified in Congress this year, kept her fed on by dressing as a sexy FBI agent.

And check out Megan and MGK ... she wore a bondage-type bra with a chain leash around her neck, and MGK held the leash as they mingled!

Pretty much everyone was between the lines ... not a Dahmer in sight, or anyone else controversial for that matter ... something that displeases folks like Bill Maher, who grouses Halloween censorship is anathema to the holiday.