Leslie Jordan's Hilarious Final Film Role, 'Strangers in a Strange Land'

Leslie Jordan Hilarious In Upcoming Movie ... Last Film Before Death

10/30/2022 12:50 AM PT
HIS FINAL ROLE
Strangers in a Strange Land

Leslie Jordan will be gracing the silver screen one last time ... because the last film he ever starred in is on its way to being completed.

Writer and director Tracy Pellegrino tells TMZ ... "Strangers in a Strange Land," Leslie's last listed film credit in post-production, is a small independent film made up of several shorts that focuses on foreigners around the world getting into hilarious situations due to their confusion and language barriers -- and it's the L.A. portion of the film where Leslie shines.

Leslie plays a southerner in Los Angeles who tries to help give directions to a Russian man at a bus stop ... someone he finds VERY attractive.

The humor is right up Leslie's alley, and that tracks -- we're told Tracy and her husband, Mark, wrote the part with him in mind ... totally unaware if Leslie would even sign on for the project. Tracy knew Leslie for more than 20 years.

Tracy says the movie was filmed over a long period of time -- it was shot in Paris, Cannes, Rome, Düsseldorf, London, Brooklyn and L.A. She says Leslie's part was shot around 2017. There is no release date yet for the film.

As we reported, sources close to the late actor told us Leslie was driving to the set of "Call Me Kat" Monday morning when he suffered some sort of medical emergency, crashing into the side of a building. He was 67.

