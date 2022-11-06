Chord Overstreet -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Chord Overstreet's looks over the years will have you feeling gleeful!

Here is a 22-year-old version of the Sam Evans "Glee" actor looking devilishly handsome at the premiere of "Glee: The 3D Concert Movie" in Westwood, CA, back in 2011. This was just one year into his 5-year run on the hit show.

And, 11 years later Chord recently kept up his swoopy hair and pursed-lipped look at the premiere of Apple TV+ series "Acapulco" in West Hollywood, CA. He is currently gearing up for the release of Netflix's holiday film "Falling For Christmas" with Lindsay Lohan.

'Tis the season.

The question is ...