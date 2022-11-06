Nick Swisher Predicts Aaron Judge Signs 8-year Deal W/ Yankees, Gets Captaincy

Play video content TMZSports.com

Breathe easy, Yankees fans ... Aaron Judge will re-sign with NY this offseason for a monstrous 8-year deal -- at least, that's according to Nick Swisher.

The ex-Pinstripes outfielder made the prediction to TMZ Sports this week ... as speculation about Judge's future continues to rage on.

Because of his age (he's 30 now), and the way he turned down a mega $200-plus million deal before the 2022 season began, many think the star outfielder could move on to another team. But, Swisher made it clear, he thinks Judge will be back ... and the Yankees will sweeten the pot by giving him the big deal and the captaincy.

"Here's what I think," Swish said. "I think he signs a monster deal; 7, 8-year deal, and guess what we do? We put that C on his chest and the Yankees fans -- it makes everybody happy."

As for a dollar figure on the contract, Swisher didn't have specific numbers for us there ... though he did say it wouldn't shock him if it were somewhere around the dollar figure of Mike Trout's annual $35 MILLION salary.

Swisher clearly doesn't think the new American League HR king will regret it, either ... telling us he thinks NY will do all it can to make sure he's surrounded by a good team.