Kevin Hart Debuts 1987 Buick Grand National GNX At Vegas Car Show

Kevin Hart just added a new car to his already impressive collection ... an upgraded 1987 Buick Grand National GNX with a badass nickname.

The comedian/actor unveiled the car this week at the MagnaFlow booth at SEMA, a famous car show in Vegas, and Kevin's calling his new whip "The Dark Knight."

We're told it took 8 months for mechanics to restore the car to Kevin's liking ... the Buick's got a new exhaust, carbon fiber hood, splitter and a custom front fascia bumper.

The interior's also been updated to look more modern ... and Kevin and his design team swapped out the Buick V6 engine for a V6 engine from the Cadillac V-Series.

Kevin's ride is still embracing its 1980s roots ... most notably the T-top.