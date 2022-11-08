Aaron Carter Working On Sitcom Before Death, Director Moving Forward In Honor

Play video content TMZ.com

Aaron Carter was working on a sitcom before he passed away ... and we're told the production is going to honor him by moving forward, dedicating the project to his memory.

Brian Farmer, writer and director of "Group," tells TMZ ... Aaron and co. wrapped on the pilot episode of the show a month ago -- and he's since gotten a blessing from Aaron's camp to complete the project and dedicate it to him.

He says the show revolves around group therapy and pushes for mental health advocacy -- something we're told Aaron was eager to open up about, playing a fictionalized version of himself.

Brian tells us he was a kind soul that was a true pleasure to work with -- adding being a part of the show gave Aaron something positive to work toward.

The pilot's currently in post-production, and will be shopped around to networks once completed ... alongside Aaron on the show -- "Freaks and Geeks" star Samm Levine, Anne Judson-Yager from "Bring It On Again," and Mike Starr from "Dumb and Dumber" & "Goodfellas."

