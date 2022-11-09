King Charles Gets Eggs Thrown at Him by Protestor

Play video content AP

King Charles loses his cool over bleeding pens, but keeps his head up when it comes to protestors ... armed with eggs!

The King and Queen Consort Camilla were out Wednesday in the city of York (the old one), and about to enter a historic gateway when the sticky biz went down.

A guy in the middle of the gathered crowd reportedly yelled out, "This country was built on the blood of slaves," and unloaded several eggs in the direction of KC3 and Cami.

The good news for the King is this guy has bad aim -- not a single yolk landed on the monarch or his wife -- but cops, and apparently a couple of citizens, immediately took down the protester.

You could hear a lot of "God save the King" and "hip, hip hooray" during the arrest -- and we gotta say, Charles at least looked calm and collected through the whole thing.

As for the protestor ... the 23-year-old was reportedly arrested on suspicion of public order offence (they spell weird over there).