KFC Apologizes After Asking Customers To Celebrate Kristallnacht Nazi Attack Anniversary

KFC does chicken WRONG, at least in Germany, after the company tried to entice customers to buy a fried breast or 2 in honor of a notorious day in Nazi history.

The chicken co. sent out an odd push notification Wednesday ... "Its memorial day for Kristallnacht! Treat yourself with more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!"

In case you don't know ... Kristallnacht, which translates to the Night of Broken Glass, was a deadly attack on German Jews in 1938, resulting in the death of 90 people and the destruction of numerous synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses.

KFC weirdly apologized, claiming the blunder was "an error in our system." The company claims the automatic push notification was "linked to calendars that include national observances."