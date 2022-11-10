Tim Murphy In 'Jurassic Park' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Joseph Mazzello was just 10 years old when he was first cast as Tim Murphy -- the young smarty pants who is intrigued by dinosaurs before getting hunted by them -- in the classic action film "Jurassic Park" back in 1993.

Joe was cast alongside Laura Dern as the adventurous doctor who isn't afraid to get her hands dirty, Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum as the outgoing (and at times cocky) mathematician, Dr. Ian Malcolm.