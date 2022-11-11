Man Busted for DUI After Allegedly Buying Owl Illegally at Gas Station

An Arizona driver sure doesn't seem to give a hoot -- cops say they found an owl in his passenger seat when they pulled him over for a DUI in Arizona ... and that's not even the strangest part of the story!

Payson PD says they found the little copilot early Thursday morning when officers performed the traffic stop. As they approached the vehicle they immediately noticed the bird of prey riding shotgun.

Here's the weirder part ... cops say the driver told them he bought the owl at a local gas station!!! The convenience stores really DO have it all.

Well, now it's not just a bizarre mystery -- it's potentially a crime. Payson police say it's illegal to transport, possess, buy or sell wildlife in the state unless expressly permitted under Arizona law.

The owl was reportedly picked up by the AZ Game and Fish Department after the discovery, but was apparently unable to be released back into the wild -- due to minor injuries.

As for the driver, cops say he was arrested for aggravated DUI, possession of methamphetamine and possession of wildlife.