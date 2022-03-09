Owl Poops on Sign Language Interpreter During Press Conference

Play video content Youtube/Annastacia Palaszczuk MP

A wise owl figured out how to commandeer a news conference by crapping all over a sign language interpreter, and it's hilarious!

The poop went down in Brisbane, Australia Wednesday ... Deputy Premier Steven Miles was giving a speech about recent flooding as the sign language interpreter dutifully translated his comments, and then ...

The owl was super strategic ... waiting for just the right moment to descend from a tree and plop a giant dump on the interpreter.

It's hard not to laugh at the mess, but even funnier is how civilized the reaction is ... it's almost like someone spilled a drop of tea on someone's coat.