Swedish House Mafia Stops Norwegian Show

Swedish House Mafia BRINGS SHOW TO SCREECHING HALT ... After Fans Pass Out
11/11/2022 4:40 PM PT
Swedish House Mafia is looking out for their fans ... because their show came to a grinding halt due to issues with fans passing out.
TMZ obtained this video of SHM's final show of their worldwide tour, which they had to pause twice due to issues with crowd safety.
The show was in Norway and you can hear Swedish House Mafia telling the crowd if they see something happening to tell them or security and the music will be turned down until it's all sorted out.
Fan safety has been on a lot of artists' minds lately ... as we reported, Billie Eilish paused her concert at Madison Square Garden in NYC back in February, asking the packed house to take a deep breath and step back.
The Astroworld tragedy is the catalyst for all this ... and even Travis is stopping his concerts now when things get out of control.
As for the Swedish House Mafia fans, we're told they were OK after receiving medical attention.