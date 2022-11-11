Uvalde Shooting Victims' Families Disgusted Texas Reelected Governor Greg Abbott

Uvalde voters turning out in droves to reelect Texas Governor Greg Abbott -- despite the town's recent school massacre -- is not sitting well with some of the families whose children were murdered.

Kimberly Mata Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 21 victims in May's deadly school shooting, tells TMZ ... she's disturbed more than 60% of the vote in Uvalde County went to Abbott.

The way Kimberly sees it ... Abbott hasn't done anything to curb gun violence or prevent another school shooting from happening in Texas in the 6 months since the Uvalde elementary school shooting ... so she's not sure why folks there keep supporting Abbott at the ballot box.

While Kimberly says she's not surprised Abbott won reelection in Texas, a traditionally red state, she's disgusted to see so much support for Abbott in a community mourning 19 children killed by guns.

Abbott was running against Beto O'Rourke, who confronted Abbott after the Uvalde shooting, telling the governor his apathy towards gun control made the attack "totally predictable." Texas voters didn't buy O'Rourke's message ... he got trounced in a landslide.

Alfred Garza III, whose daughter Amerie died in the Uvalde shooting, echoed some of Kimberly's feelings about the election, telling TMZ ... he's outraged to see so many people voting for a gun advocate.

