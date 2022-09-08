Uvalde Police Investigating Shooting, Two People Injured, Two Suspects On Loose

There's been another shooting in Uvalde, Texas ... with early reports of at least two people injured and cops looking for multiple suspects.

The Uvalde Police Department posted a message late Thursday afternoon, saying, "Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims."

CBS News correspondent, Lilia Luciano, posted a series of photos from the alleged crime scene showing an older model Chevrolet sedan surrounded by police tape and a couple of cop cars.

Uvalde PD have just confirmed shots fired at Memorial Park in Uvalde today. There are two injured victims who are currently being treated at the hospital and they are looking for two possible suspects. pic.twitter.com/i8HxaXmSYk — Lilia Luciano (@lilialuciano) September 8, 2022 @lilialuciano

Luciano reports two injured victims who are being treated at a hospital. She says cops are looking for two possible suspects.

From all counts, it appears to be an isolated incident ... but of course, any gun violence in the Uvalde community is both frightening and extremely sensitive.

