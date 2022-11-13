Elijah Wood Says He Gets Mistaken For Daniel Radcliffe, Would Play Him In Biopic

Let Me Play Him In Biopic!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Elijah Wood says lots of folks confuse him for Harry Potter instead of Frodo Baggins ... and he's down to pull the old switcheroo and play Daniel Radcliffe on camera.

We got the 'Lord Of The Rings' star at LAX ... where our photog asked about Daniel floating Elijah's name as a candidate to play Radcliffe in a biopic.

Elijah is clearly flattered by Daniel's casting preferences ... telling us the 'Harry Potter' star is a "lovely human being" ... whom EW would love to work with someday.

There's no denying Elijah looks the part ... he tells us lots of people mistake him for Daniel, especially those pesky autograph hounds.

Elijah and Daniel being doppelgängers begs the question ... does Elijah ever play into it by dropping any famous Harry Potter quotes?