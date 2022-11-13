Kim Kardashian Receives A-List Tribute During Baby2Baby Award
11/13/2022 10:28 AM PT
Kim Kardashian was honored by her peers while receiving an award for helping children ... and the star power from those who went on camera to give her kudos was pretty cosmic.
The 2022 Baby2Baby Gala went down Saturday night in L.A., and the honchos presented Kim with the "Giving Tree Award" for supporting the charity for over a decade and helping it grow to where it is today. The org. offers resources to impoverished kids all over the world.
Before she came on stage to accept, showrunners played a montage they'd filmed with a ton of celebs who each expressed why Kim was worthy of such recognition ... and they were able to snag some of the most famous faces in Hollywood to heap on the praise.
Among those who spoke on KK ... Chris Rock, Serena Williams, Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ryan Seacrest, Hillary Clinton and more. Of course, her own family got in on it too -- including her mom, Kris Jenner, three of her sisters and even her daughter North.
Tyler Perry presented Kim with the award, and in her speech ... she mentioned what justice means to her, and essentially ... she said it meant what's right is right no matter what.
BTW, this was a star-studded event, and naturally ... it made a boatload of cash during the fundraising portion -- upwards of $10 mil. Kim herself donated $1 million with the help of a couple of her SKIMS partners ... respective co-founders Emma and Jems Grede.