Kim Kardashian Receives A-List Tribute During Baby2Baby Award

Kim Kardashian was honored by her peers while receiving an award for helping children ... and the star power from those who went on camera to give her kudos was pretty cosmic.

The 2022 Baby2Baby Gala went down Saturday night in L.A., and the honchos presented Kim with the "Giving Tree Award" for supporting the charity for over a decade and helping it grow to where it is today. The org. offers resources to impoverished kids all over the world.

Before she came on stage to accept, showrunners played a montage they'd filmed with a ton of celebs who each expressed why Kim was worthy of such recognition ... and they were able to snag some of the most famous faces in Hollywood to heap on the praise.

Tyler Perry presented Kim with the award, and in her speech ... she mentioned what justice means to her, and essentially ... she said it meant what's right is right no matter what.