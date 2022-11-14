Former 'HQ' Host Scott Rogowsky Auctioning Off Alex Trebek's Clothes For Charity

Play video content TMZ.com

Former "HQ" host Scott Rogowsky has some incredible items from the world of trivia ... courtesy of Alex Trebek's estate sale, and now he's ready to part ways with some of Trebek's sweet threads.

We got Scott Monday at his shop, "Quiz Daddy's Closet" in Santa Monica, and he says he took a trip to the late "Jeopardy" host's sale back in April and made a beeline directly for the closet items.

Seems to have been the right strategy -- Scott made off with a bunch of goodies, from custom jerseys to rare limited edition T-shirts, and he's using the goods for an auction that'll benefit those who are really in need.

Scott tells us the proceeds from Monday night's live auction will be going to the Lustgarten Foundation -- which supports pancreatic cancer research ... as you know, that's what Alex died of back in 2020.