Margot Robbie Says Disney Killed Her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie

Margot Robbie won't be sailing off in a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie after all ... which could be a good sign for Johnny Depp.

The actress revealed her would-be 'POTC' film is dead at Disney in a new interview with Vanity Fair. Margot explained they'd been developing an idea with her as a lead for a few years now, but at this point ... she says it's been killed.

As for why ... all MR said was, "I guess they don't want to do it." It's interesting ... earlier this year an OG producer on the 'Pirates' franchise, Jerry Bruckheimer, said 2 'Pirates' scripts were in active development at the Mouse House, including one with Margot.

He also left the door open for a possible reunion with Depp, although he noted JD wasn't attached at that time. Since then, the guy's been successful in court and is attempting a career comeback -- and based on his milestones thus far, you could argue he's achieving it.

No official word on Disney and Johnny linking back up for more Jack Sparrow -- a partnership that grossed the studio upwards of nearly $2 billion -- but, the fact they're scrapping the Margot idea entirely might be a signal they're musing about another JD installment.