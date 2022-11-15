Alleged UVA Shooter Didn't Play On Football Team With Victims, School AD Says

The former University of Virginia running back accused of killing three current Cavaliers football players had "no overlap" with the victims during his time on the team ... the school's athletic director revealed on Tuesday.

According to Carla Williams, Christopher Jones Jr. -- the man who allegedly murdered D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis and Devin Chandler on Sunday night -- only spent one semester on the Cavs' football roster as a walk-on in 2018, before he left the team.

Williams said during that time, neither Perry, Davis nor Chandler, who were all juniors this year, crossed paths with him on the field or in the locker room.

"There was no overlap," Williams said as part of an emotional press conference with football head coach Tony Elliott. "I don't know if there was any interaction outside of the class."

Jones Jr. allegedly opened fire on the three football players -- and others -- on a bus on campus after they had all returned from a class field trip. Police have yet to reveal a potential motive.

Jones Jr.'s father, Christopher Jones Sr., told NBC12 on Monday his son had complained about people "picking on him" at school about a month ago ... but said, otherwise, Jones Jr. "was doing real well."

At Tuesday's news conference, both Elliott and Williams spoke fondly of the victims -- remembering them as great men and teammates.

Elliott confirmed a fourth member of the Virginia football team -- running back Mike Hollins -- was also shot in the incident ... and is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries. Elliott declined to give further details on the football player's condition.