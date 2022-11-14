Former UVA Football Player Named Suspect In Deadly On-Campus Shooting

Police are on the hunt for a former University of Virginia football player ... after they say he's suspected of shooting and killing three people, while injuring two others, in a horrifying on-campus incident Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at Culbreth Parking Garage at around 10:30 PM -- and, according to the university police department, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a current student, is suspected of pulling the trigger.

The shooter, suspected to be a student, is still at large, the university's president said. pic.twitter.com/KU0A4VPJll — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 14, 2022 @TODAYshow

As of Monday morning, Jones had not been taken into custody. Police said they've launched a manhunt for the ex-Cavaliers running back -- and are urging anyone to call 911 with information about his whereabouts. They say he was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Jones, according to the school's website, played tailback for UVA in 2018, but did not appear in any games.

The victims of the shooting have not yet been identified. A potential motive also remains unclear.

School president Tim Ryan announced Monday morning classes had been canceled as the search for Jones continues.

An update on the active shooter incident at UVA: pic.twitter.com/LLshF8JJcR — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022 @presjimryan

"This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send," Ryan said in a statement to the school, "and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia."