Israel Adesanya Arrested For Possessing Brass Knuckles At JFK Airport

Israel Adesanya was arrested Wednesday afternoon for criminal possession of a weapon at JFK airport in NYC, TMZ Sports has learned ... after the UFC superstar was allegedly busted while going through security with metal knuckles.

The arrest was made by the Port Authority Police Department near the TSA screening area ... near the American Airlines terminal around 1:57 PM.

Brass knuckles are illegal (class A misdemeanor) in the state of New York. It's also illegal to carry them on your person or in your carry-on bag. It's unclear where the alleged brass knuckles were stored.

It's unclear if cops will issue Adesanya a Desk Appearance Ticket ... or if he'll remain in custody.

Of course, Adesanya isn't from the U.S. ... he lives in New Zealand.

Izzy, despite losing his belt to rival Alex Pereira during the main event at UFC 281 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, is one of the best and most popular UFC fighters in the entire world.

Saturday's loss was just the 2nd in his MMA career.

If ultimately charged and convicted, Adesanya could face up to one year in jail, plus fines.