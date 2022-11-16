Kendrick Lamar Drops 'Rich Spirit' Video Following Grammy Noms

Kendrick Lamar is set up to do a bunch of damage at the 2023 Grammy Awards with 8 nominations ... and he's celebrating by dropping off a new music video from his "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" album.

K-Dot's vid for his "Rich Spirit" single debuted Wednesday, and the visual finds the Compton-bred rapper comfortable in his own skin -- and a pair of sparkling cowboy boots!!!

The music video was directed by "White Men Can't Jump" reboot director Calmatic and features Kendrick and himself fighting off demons in a barren apartment -- similar to the one seen on the 'Mr. Morale' album cover.

Kendrick has one of the highest Grammy counts as a rapper with 14, and he's now the first artist to have his first 4 albums get nominated for Album of the Year.

He didn't win the previous 3 times, but there's no shame there -- sad fact is, no hip hop album has ever received the Album of the Year award.

Denzel Curry, who's cut from the Kendrick cloth, openly disagreed with this year's noms ... but ensured K-Dot got his props this time around.

'Mr. Morale' opened up to big numbers in May -- 295K out the gate to make it Kendrick's fourth No. 1 album.