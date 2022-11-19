Tyson Foods CFO Seen in Bodycam Video Arrested in Stranger's Bed

Play video content

Cops have released bodycam vid of the most entertaining arrest in months ... when an heir to the Tyson Foods fortune got so wasted he pulled a Goldilocks that got him busted.

It's far from heinous ... in fact, it's kinda relatable for anyone who's been blackout drunk. Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson got so drunk, he entered a house -- not his own -- meandered to the bedroom, got in bed and passed out.

The 32-year-old Harvard/Stanford grad ended up in the bed of a female college student -- she wasn't there -- and began to snooze.

It went down in Fayetteville, Arkansas earlier this month. The woman called the cops and they realized it was John after pulling his ID out of his pocket. They tried to rouse him, with little success.

In the footage, obtained by Vice News, John finally sits up, but decides it's way too much of an effort and lays back down. You hear a cop say, "John, I need you to wake up and talk to me before I drag you out of her buck naked." He doesn't/can't really cooperate, so 3 cops yank him out of bed in his boxers.

John was charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication. He's profusely apologized to the folks at Tyson Foods and promised it wouldn't happen again.