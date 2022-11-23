Elton John Parking Lot Attack, New Video Shows Attackers Beating Man Repeatedly

Play video content TMZ.com

One man is lucky to be alive after suffering a brutal beatdown in the parking lot after an Elton John show ... and new video from the attack shows just how violent things got.

The extended video, obtained by TMZ, shows a man in blue repeatedly beating the victim in the Dodger Stadium parking lot Thursday night -- the victim puts his hands up before getting kicked back down to the ground.

A different attacker wearing black then lands a violent blow on the man's face, seemingly knocking him out. One of the attackers calls the victim a "fat f***ing f*****" a couple of times before they take off.

The man in black was so eager to get his licks in, he can be seen violently pushing a female friend out of the way and to the ground. You also see him charge a bystander filming, appearing to snatch the phone out of his hand and shove him.

As we reported, 1 arrest has been made so far in the gruesome attack ... although the suspect hasn't been identified.