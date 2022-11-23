Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank's Karate Schools to Stay Open After Death

11/23/2022 1:00 AM PT
Jason David Frank's martial arts legacy will live on through his students — who'll continue to train at his academy … TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us .... Jason's Rising Sun Karate school will continue operating, with no plans for a shutdown in the wake of his death. We're told Sam Sprague -- who co-founded Rising Sun with Jason in the 2000s, and who's also a senior instructor -- will carry on the torch.

Sam and Jason
Sam Sprague

Our sources tell us everyone from students to staff at RS is devastated over the loss of Jason … but insist they’ll stay open and honor Jason's memory by passing on his teachings.

Rising Sun has three locations between California and Texas -- 2 in the former, and 1 in the latter. The school teaches a technique called Toso Kune Do ... which is a mash-up of several fighting styles, and one that Jason crafted himself.

jason david frank karate
Sam Sprague

We're told the Rising Sun community plans to honor Jason in some capacity company-wide, but there aren't many details at this point.

When word of Jason's passing surfaced, Rising Sun posted a tribute to him — saying they'd lost a master instructor, a student and a friend … adding he'd be sorely missed.

TMZ broke the story … the "Power Rangers" star died by suicide this weekend, news that rocked his former costars and the internet alike.

He was 49.

