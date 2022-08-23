'Power Rangers' Jason David Frank's Getting Divorced, Wife Claims He Cheated

'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank's wife is waving the white flag on marriage to the White Ranger ... she's filed for divorce and is accusing him of having an affair.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tammie Frank claims Jason committed adultery ... and she cites the alleged infidelity as one of the reasons for their split.

Jason's estranged wife also says the marriage wasn't working because of discord and conflict between them, and she says she can no longer live with Jason because of his cruel treatment toward her.

Famous for playing Tommy Oliver in the 'Power Rangers' franchise, Jason married Tammie back in May 2003 ... and she lists July 1 as the date of separation. They do not have any minor children together.

Jason's estranged wife is asking the court to award her the lion's share of their assets ... including their house in Texas and a car.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tammie posted a cryptic message on Instagram last week about new beginnings and removing "wrong people," who've hurt you, from your life.