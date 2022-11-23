Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebrity Thanksgiving Stars Serving Meals to Homeless on Skid Row

11/23/2022 4:54 PM PT
Stars Serving Thanksgiving Meals At LA Mission
Tinashe and James Charles are among the celebrities giving back for Thanksgiving ... throwing on aprons to pass out warm meals to folks down on their luck.

The L.A. Mission on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles was crawling with famous folks Wednesday, as dozens of celebs got hands deep in mashed potatoes and gravy ahead of the holiday.

randall emmett
There were tons of reality TV stars volunteering, including "Vanderpump Rules" cast members Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss. Plus, producer Randall Emmett was there with his family.

Other celebs serving up turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, collard greens, and biscuits included "Shahs of Sunset" alums Reza Farahan and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi ... plus Kaycee Stroh, Emily Tosta, Tiffany Smith, Emma Caufield Ford, Frank Grillo, Chris McDonald, Montana Tucker and Julie Ann Emery.

karen bass
Politicians got in on the act too -- like incoming Mayor Karen Bass, incoming L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna and former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Also serving meals to the 1,500 folks who needed some food ... Miss California USA Kelley Johnson and health and wellness entrepreneurs Liv Lo Golding and Hayley Hasselhoff.

star sierra
Across the country in Atlanta, Sierra Glamshop from "Love & Hip Hop ATL" got in on the charitable action too -- dishing out $20k in gas cards and $20k in food cards to families that needed them from her beauty salon The Glam Shop.

Stars Volunteering at the Los Angeles Mission
Stars descending on the L.A. Mission during the week of Thanksgiving is an annual tradition ... and the smiles on everyone's faces say it all.

