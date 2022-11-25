Kanye West Says Donald Trump Hurled Insults about Kim Kardashian

Play video content

Kanye West released his first video for his 2024 presidential run, and he claims Donald Trump has some super unkind things to say about his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, but what exactly 45 allegedly said is a mystery.

Ye, who posted the vid on Twitter, says Trump was pissed when he suggested a demotion -- that Trump become his Veep ... "I think the thing Trump was most perturbed about [was] me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off guard."

It seems he's saying this conversation occurred recently at Mar-a-Lago.

Kanye says Trump told him he released Alice Johnson not because of Kim but because of him, and then claimed Trump lobbed some insults about Kim. What those insults are -- well, we don't know because there's a big 'ol bleep over the comment.

Kanye, who did not declare he's running although he has said it in the past, had some convoluted things to say about the January 6th insurrectionists -- that he challenged Trump for not "acting to legally protect those who invaded the U.S. Capitol Building ..."

Ye says Trump yelled at him during their encounter, saying he "started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I am going to lose," then laughing as he added, "Has that worked for anyone in history?"