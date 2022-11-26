Comedian Freddie Roman Dead at 85

Freddie Roman -- an OG comedian from New York City, and a beloved figure in showbiz -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

The actor/writer/producer and all-around funny man passed away Saturday afternoon at a hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida, this after suffering a heart attack earlier this morning at his country club home ... according to his daughter, Judi Levin.

We're told he died in bed with his family around, including his wife of 63 years, Ethel, who was with him until the end.

Roman might perhaps best be remembered as a Friars Club staple -- he was once at the helm of the famed NYC club, which has afforded membership to tons of comics/celebs over the years. FR was the dean dating back to the '90s until Larry King succeeded him in 2014.

A well-versed and seasoned comedian himself, Roman had performed at countless high-profile venues over the years ... including Caesars Palace in Vegas and Harrah's in Atlantic City, among others. Roman has also been part of several big-time roasts via Comedy Central.

Some of the stars he's chided on the past ... Drew Carey, Rob Reiner, Hugh Hefner, Chevy Chase, Jerry Stiller and many, many others who've had a Roman joke thrown their way.

Roman has also starred in a handful of shows and movies, including "Red Oaks," "The Comedian," "Bittersweet Place," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Finding North," "Sweet Lorraine" and more. He's also famous for writing and starring in a well-known revue, "Catskills on Broadway."

Freddie continued to perform well into his later years, and was a fixture in New York comedy for a long, long time. He's survived by his wife and daughter ... Roman was 85.