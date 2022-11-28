Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Plane Crash Victims Removed After Hanging on Electrical Wire for 7 Hours

Maryland Plane Crash Pilot, Passenger Removed After 7 Hours ... Hanging From Electrical Tower

11/28/2022 6:24 AM PT
LIFE SAVING RESCUE
A pilot and a passenger are hospitalized in serious condition Monday after an insane plane crash, but they're clearly counting their blessings.

The small plane hit an electrical tower Sunday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland and became lodged in the structure, 100 feet above the ground. It appears the pilot was on final approach to a nearby airport, although it's unclear if he simply misjudged the altitude or experienced a mechanical problem. Visibility was poor because of fog.

STUCK IN THE AIR
It took rescuers 7 hours to remove the pilot and passenger from the precariously mounted aircraft as they gingerly went about extricating them.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries -- trauma and orthopedic injuries as well as hypothermia.

The crash knocked out power to 120,000 customers in the area.

TIME OF EVENTS
In order to rescue the occupants, clamps were mounted on the cables to prevent static electricity from causing a catastrophe.

Short story ... they're lucky to be alive.

