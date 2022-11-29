Sean Taylor's Brother 'Honored' By Commanders Tribute, No Issue W/ Memorial

Play video content TMZSports.com

Sean Taylor's half brother saw no issues with the Commanders' memorial of the late Pro Bowler on Sunday ... telling TMZ Sports the whole thing was "an honor" -- and he's expecting more to be added to it as time goes by.

Washington officially unveiled the Taylor tribute at FedEx Field on the 15th anniversary of the free safety's tragic death just before the team kicked off its game against the Falcons.

Fans poured out in droves to see it ... but many found it underwhelming -- noting it was simply a wire mannequin covered in mismatched gear.

But, when we got Jamal Johnson out at Reagan Airport in D.C. on Monday -- he told us it was all fine by him.

"It was greatly appreciated and an honor that his legacy lives on in D.C.," Johnson said ... adding, "I was at a loss for words."

Of the criticism, Johnson said "everybody is entitled to an opinion," but he noted he doesn't expect this to be the end of the Commanders' homages to Taylor.

"I don't feel like that's the finished process of it," Johnson said. "That's just a step."

Taylor was drafted by Washington in 2004, and went on to play four seasons in D.C. -- before he was tragically shot and killed in Miami.