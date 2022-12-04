Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Travis Scott Performs at Art Basel in Miami

Art Basel Travis Scott Brings Down the House!!!

12/4/2022 7:00 AM PT
Travis Scott Performs At E11EVEN Miami During Art Basel
Launch Gallery
Travis Scott at E11EVEN Launch Gallery
Getty

Travis Scott was the show to watch Saturday night during Art Basel weekend.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
Getty

Travis hit the state at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami. Celebs were out in force watching ... including Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan ... so they're still a thing.

kim kardashian khloe kardashian 50 cent
Getty

Lots of celebs in town, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Serena Williams, who went club hopping Friday. night. Unclear if they hit up the Travis concert, but it's a good bet they did.

12/02/22
CRAZY CONCERT
TMZ.com

Leonardo DiCaprio was in town, cavorting with lots of beautiful women on a superyacht. Miami mogul David Grutman was in the middle of it all ... he owns just about every hot spot in the city.

COVID may be on the rise, but Art Basel is post-pandemic through and through.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later